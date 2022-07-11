 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The State Farm founder didn’t drive a car himself?

Question: True or false? Although he founded 100 years ago this summer what would become the world’s largest auto insurer, State Farm founder G.J. Mecherle himself didn’t take a car to work.

Answer: That’s true. Believe it or not, he took the train instead. Back in the 1920s, one ran between Merna, his hometown, to downtown Bloomington, where he started his company.

 

 

 

 

 

