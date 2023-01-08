Flick Fact: The state capital was almost once in McLean County?

Question: Amazing but true: If not for three votes back in 1839, the Illinois capital would be in McLean County instead of Springfield. Do you know which McLean County city lost out to Springfield?

Answer: It was Lytleville. If you’ve not heard of it, it’s because after losing to Springfield (the capital was moving upstate from Vandalia), the railroads then also skirted Lytleville (near today’s Heyworth) and we then also entirely lost Lytleville. It became a ghost town.