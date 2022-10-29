Flick Fact: The start of college football in Illinois? Be ready for a surprise!

Question: College football is a big part of autumn in Illinois. Do you know where the very first intercollegiate football game was played back in 1887, between what two teams?
Answer: It was in 1887 that Illinois Wesleyan University pulled together a team and walked a few blocks north to Illinois State Normal to play a football game. In an unlikely football score, ISNU won, 12-4. But later that autumn, IWU avenged the loss in Bloomington, 18-6.
