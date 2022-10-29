 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: The start of college football in Illinois? Be ready for a surprise!

  • 0

Question: College football is a big part of autumn in Illinois. Do you know where the very first intercollegiate football game was played back in 1887, between what two teams?

Answer: It was in 1887 that Illinois Wesleyan University pulled together a team and walked a few blocks north to Illinois State Normal to play a football game. In an unlikely football score, ISNU won, 12-4. But later that autumn, IWU avenged the loss in Bloomington, 18-6.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News