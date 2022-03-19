 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The second longest-serving ISU faculty member ever?

Question: Now 78 and, as chronicled in this newspaper, having been a professor at Illinois State University for 52 years, Wib Leonard is the longest-serving full-time teaching faculty member of all time at ISU, the oldest public university in Illinois. So who’s second longest?

Answer: It is believed to be Henry McCormick, a member of the then-ISNU faculty from 1869 to 1912. He’s also namesake of the college’s legendary McCormick Gym.

 

 

 

