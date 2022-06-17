Flick Fact: The safest of all Central Illinois homes against tornadoes?

Question: True or false? In tornado season, of the millions of homes in Illinois, the safest one may be in nearby Deer Creek.

Answer: That’s true. In Deer Creek is a rare “basement home,” an 832-square-foot home with two bedrooms and a bath, all as a basement below ground with no home on top of the basement. Only a garage and storage shed are above ground. The structure is so unique, WMAQ-TV, Chicago, recently did a story on the home that’s also inexpensive. According to its report, it recently sold for only $32,000 after nine days on the real estate market.