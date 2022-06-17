Flick Fact: The safest of all Central Illinois homes against tornadoes?

Question: True or false? In tornado season, of the millions of homes in Illinois, the safest one may be in nearby Deer Creek.
Answer: That’s true. In Deer Creek is a rare “basement home,” an 832-square-foot home with two bedrooms and a bath, all as a basement below ground with no home on top of the basement. Only a garage and storage shed are above ground. The structure is so unique, WMAQ-TV, Chicago, recently did a story on the home that’s also inexpensive. According to its report, it recently sold for only $32,000 after nine days on the real estate market.
Watch now: Photos from Brews at the Zoo
Kim Schoenbein, Tracy Patkunas, Tyler Cox, Jennifer and Jeff Mroz
Kim Schoenbein, Annie Swanson, Dan Adams
Melissa Isenburg Tremper, Mark Tremper
Phyllis and Hans Rasmussen
Dennis and Cathy Wentworth, Roger Finney
Shane and Angie Starkey, Lucy and Dick Meads, Paula Pratt
Rick and Kim Percy
Vanessa Campos, Chad Bevers, Kiel Macewan, Patty Young
Mike and Wendy Dwinal, Mega and Scott Novotney
Eleanor and Will Nave
Jeannie Higdon, Brendan O’Neill, Chris McConnell
Dan Adams
John Street, Steve and Julie Sturm, Christine Street
Maggie Stolfa
Linda Simkins, Alan Novick
J Balmer
Jonell Kehias, Brad Glenn
Carla Orr, Tonya Rut
Karen and Robert Starckovich, Frank and Angie Hoffman
Sara Larsen, Michael Miller
Michael and Kim Campbell
Heather and Sarah Rod, Anthony Schuhmacher
Mackenzie Bouavong, Drake Folkerts
Roseanne and Brad Secord
Michael and Liz Fornero
Adam and Alexa Buffington
Michael and Laura O’Connor
Healthy Homes Crew
Brews at Zoo check-in volunteers