Flick Fact: The role McLean Stevenson actually wanted on 'M*A*S*H'?

Question: Fifty years ago, on Sept. 17, 1972, virtually every TV set in Bloomington-Normal and millions across America tuned in to the first episode of Korean War-time sitcom “M*A*S*H,” starring a Bloomington boy, McLean Stevenson, in the role of Lt. Colonel Henry Blake. But that was Stevenson’s second choice of roles on the show. Do you know what character role Stevenson really wanted?