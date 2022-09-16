 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: The role McLean Stevenson actually wanted on 'M*A*S*H'?

  • 0

Question: Fifty years ago, on Sept. 17, 1972, virtually every TV set in Bloomington-Normal and millions across America tuned in to the first episode of Korean War-time sitcom “M*A*S*H,” starring a Bloomington boy, McLean Stevenson, in the role of Lt. Colonel Henry Blake. But that was Stevenson’s second choice of roles on the show. Do you know what character role Stevenson really wanted?

Answer: The son of a Bloomington doctor with a dry but hilarious sense of humor, Stevenson first sought the role of Hawkeye Pierce, a chief surgeon on the legendary sitcom. But producers thought actor Alan Alda was better for the part and offered Stevenson the Blake role instead.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News