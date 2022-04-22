Flick Fact: The rock icon with a 'Welcome to Normal' photo in his office?

Question: When they come to town, many celebrities make jokes about a town called Normal. But one reportedly even had a picture snapped of himself standing next to a town sign and had it hanging in his office. Can you name the celebrity?

Answer: After an Oct. 1, 1996, concert at Braden Auditorium at Illinois State University, rock legend Bruce Springsteen reportedly asked the driver of the vehicle tooling him around B-N to stop so they could get a snapshot of him standing next to a "Welcome to Normal" sign. Associates of Springsteen then had the photo blown up, framed and hung in his Jersey City, New Jersey, office.