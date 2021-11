Question: Can you name the rock music icon who is former U.S. President George W. Bush’s neighbor in Crawford, Texas? Extra clue: He appeared at downtown Bloomington’s U.S. Cellular Coliseum (today’s Grossinger Arena) 14 years ago.

Answer: That’d be Ted Nugent, perhaps most famous for the song, “Cat Scratch Fever.” He last appeared as an entertainer in B-N in 2007, although as a bow-hunter he often enjoys deer hunting this time of year in Central Illinois.