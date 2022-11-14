 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The Rivian story also occurred 63 years ago in B-N?

Question: True or false? Sixty-three years ago, Bloomington got all excited by a local company making an electric vehicle here.

Answer: That’s true. Long before Rivian came to town, in 1959 Bloomington’s Eureka-Williams Co. was part of consortium of companies that produced at a factory in Bloomington the Henney-Kilowatt, a battery-operated electric car. However, in a heyday of big-engined, gas-guzzling cars, an electric vehicle was way before its time and only 50 were sold in a two-year run before the business went under.

