Flick Fact: The reason it’s called State Farm?

Question: So why is it called State Farm?

Answer: One hundred years ago this spring, as low-cost Model T Fords made automobile ownership more possible for everyone, Merna farmer G.J. Mecherle found it unfair that insurance companies were charging drivers in rural areas as much as city drivers and launched an “honest insurance company” to offer low-cost insurance to the farmers of Illinois — thus, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

 

 

 

