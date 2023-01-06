Flick Fact: The profession that pays 62,720 of these in Illinois?

Question: Can you name the profession in Illinois that has so many members statewide, if you’d group them all together, they’d form the 20th largest city in all of Illinois? (1) doctors; (2) dentists; (3) lawyers; (4) college professors.

Answer: It’s (3) lawyers, of which 62,720 are members of the Illinois Bar Association. For the record, though, Illinois is only fifth in the U.S. in the most lawyers category. No. 1 is California with an amazing 167,709 licensed attorneys. Next: New York (155,076), Texas (93,821), Florida (77,223), then Illinois.