Flick Fact: The president of Normal? Yes, there is one!

Question: True or false? Longtime Normal Mayor Chris Koos has never actually been the mayor of Normal?

Answer: That’s true. He is “president” of Normal. Of Illinois’ 1,297 municipalities, in a state in which they are registered as “city,” “village” or “town,” only 16 are registered as “towns” — they elect a president and a board of trustees — and Normal is one of them. Cicero, a Chicago suburb, is the largest “town” in Illinois. Normal is the next largest. Chatsworth and Astoria in Central Illinois are also “towns.” Because of growing clerical problems, being chartered as a “town” in Illinois was abolished in 1870, three years after Normal was chartered.

