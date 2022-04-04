Flick Fact: The post-quarantine age group that might help America most?

Question: Now that vaccines and boosters have been given, mask mandates are lessening and cases of COVID dropping, more people are going out again and one age group, according to government projections, is expected to so dramatically increase its spending, its input into the economy may stave off a potential recession. Is it: (1) ages 18-30; (2) 31-44; (3) 35-64; (4) over 65.

Answer: While younger Americans have traditionally spent more freely, and the 45-to-64 group inputs the most money into the economy, it is now the (4) over-65 group that may lift the economy, according to a Wall Street Journal account. In the two years of COVID, the over-65s didn't go out as much and didn't spend as much, while their wealth "went up tremendously" because of a healthy stock market. "They're now ready to spend," says the Journal, especially in travel.