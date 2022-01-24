 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The popular Normal dentist who kept a shotgun in his window?

Question: Do you know what Raab Road in north Normal, a shotgun and today’s Campustown Supply store along North Street in uptown Normal have in common?

Answer: The road is named after William E. Raab (1891-1962), one of the town’s more prominent dentists in his time and also a mayor, who had a grand sense of humor. In the window of his dental practice in downtown Normal (above the old Randalls store, now Campustown Supply), he kept a shotgun by the window “in case the bank across the street was held up again.”

 

