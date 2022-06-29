 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The popular country that’s 17 times smaller than McLean County?

Question: Aruba has been ranked a leading honeymoon destination for 2022 newlyweds. So we ask: which is bigger — that entire country of Aruba in the Caribbean — or McLean County?

Answer: It’s no contest. At 1,186 square miles wide and big, McLean County is 17 times larger than the entire country of Aruba, which is only 69 square miles. For the record, Bloomington-Normal alone covers almost 46 square miles.

 

 

 

 

