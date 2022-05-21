 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The popular B-N store that originally was a grocery store?

Question: Can you name the popular Bloomington business that in the beginning was primarily a grocery store and was also one of Bloomington-Normal's very first stores to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays, to service its customers?

Answer: Back in 1949, when Eldon Casebeer opened Casey’s, today the garden center along Main Street near Division, it primarily sold groceries and fresh produce, along with flowers and plants. One of its most loyal customers was Gus Belt, founder of Steak ‘n Shake, whose first store also was just up Main Street, today a Monical’s Pizza.

 

 

