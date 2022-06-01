Flick Fact: The popular B-N locale created because alcohol was outlawed?

Question: Can you name the popular recreational area in Bloomington-Normal that had its beginnings when America tried to quit drinking in the 1920s?

Answer: It was Prohibition (1920-33) that fully closed down the Meyer Brewing Co., makers of a popular beer, Meyer’s Extra Select lager. Bloomington bought the brewery property 100 years ago this spring and turned it into a 9-hole golf course (later expanded to 18) and, because it sat on some of the city’s highest land, called it Highland Park. Interestingly, salvaged bricks from the old brewery were used in the construction of Ewing Manor at Emerson and Towanda, completed in 1929.