Flick Fact: The popular B-N locale created because alcohol was outlawed?

Question: Can you name the popular recreational area in Bloomington-Normal that had its beginnings when America tried to quit drinking in the 1920s?
Answer: It was Prohibition (1920-33) that fully closed down the Meyer Brewing Co., makers of a popular beer, Meyer’s Extra Select lager. Bloomington bought the brewery property 100 years ago this spring and turned it into a 9-hole golf course (later expanded to 18) and, because it sat on some of the city’s highest land, called it Highland Park. Interestingly, salvaged bricks from the old brewery were used in the construction of Ewing Manor at Emerson and Towanda, completed in 1929.
Action Wellness
Rescue dogs Senna (right) and Miles (left) at Action Wellness, 2710 E. Lincoln St. in Bloomington, who are owned by clinic director and chiropractor Jessica Bruin.
Dr. Judy Ronan Woodburn's Norwegian Elkhounds named Zeni and Zeta are brought into her clinical psychology practice at Carle Behavioral Health, 3024 E. Empire St., in Bloomington, for "therapy dog days."
Country Financial
Country Financial manager Christine Franklin's Belgian Malinois, named KC, works from home with her.
ETC Shoppes & Storage
Shop dog Gunner “Gunny” Alexander at ETC Shoppes & Storage, 1804 N. Towanda Barnes Road in Bloomington.
Goodfield Shoe Repair
David Johnston, owner of Goodfield Shoe Repair, 214 W. Peoria St. in Goodfield, has three shop dogs.
Sewing Studio
Shop dogs Zuko, left, and Sheena at Sewing Studio, 216 Shiner St. in Hudson.
Shooting Star Florist
Rescue Pomeranian Loki at Shooting Star Florist, 1613 Commerce Parkway in Bloomington, with owner Andrea Beyer.
State Farm
Office dog Archie with State Farm Insurance agent Axel Jimenez at his office, 1520 E. College Ave. in Normal.
Sud's Family Limited Partnership
Suniti Sud's office dog Raji, who is based out of Sud's Family Limited Partnership, 303 Landmark Drive in Normal.
The Massage Spot
Massage dog Honda at the Massage Spot, 103 W. Monroe St. in Bloomington.
Gingerbread House Toys
Shop dog Wink at Gingerbread House Toys, 915 E. Washington St. in Bloomington.
Waiting Room Records
Shop cat Murph at Waiting Room Records, 113 W. North St. in uptown Normal.
Magic Paws Mobile Grooming
Rachel Stechman's shop dogs Magic (right) and Miagi (left) who go to work with her at her traveling pet grooming business, Magic Paws Paws Mobile Grooming, in Lincoln.
Carle Behavioral Health
