 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: The popular B-N building saved by a U.S. president’s wife?

  • 0

Question: Can you name the major building in Bloomington-Normal that might no longer be standing if not for the First Lady of the United States?

Answer: It is today’s McLean County Museum of History downtown, which until the 1970s was the McLean County Courthouse. In the 1960s, as the county realized the need for a bigger courthouse, an original thought was to tear down that building — that is, until many protested that idea, including Lady Bird Johnson, wife of President Lyndon B. Johnson, who heard of the proposal and called to beg town fathers not to tear it down.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News