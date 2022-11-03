Flick Fact: The popular B-N building saved by a U.S. president’s wife?

Question: Can you name the major building in Bloomington-Normal that might no longer be standing if not for the First Lady of the United States?

Answer: It is today’s McLean County Museum of History downtown, which until the 1970s was the McLean County Courthouse. In the 1960s, as the county realized the need for a bigger courthouse, an original thought was to tear down that building — that is, until many protested that idea, including Lady Bird Johnson, wife of President Lyndon B. Johnson, who heard of the proposal and called to beg town fathers not to tear it down.