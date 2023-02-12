Question: The Super Bowl annually generates the highest TV ratings in a year. In fact, of the 10 highest-rated TV programs of all time, all but one have been a Super Bowl. Do you know the one show among the top 10 that was not a Super Bowl, and how that even relates to Bloomington-Normal? Answer: Of the 10 highest-rated TV programs in U.S. history, only one non-Super Bowl game is among them, and that was the Feb. 28, 1983, finale of "M*A*S*H," the series that ran 11 years and for the first three, starred Bloomington-Normal native son McLean Stevenson. The "M*A*S*H" finale ranks ninth out of the top 10.
Clay Jackson
Photos: Illinois State Finals Cheerleading Preliminary Round
Bloomington High School performs in the medium-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
Bloomington High School performs in the medium-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
Bloomington High School performs in the medium-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
Effingham High School performs in the medium-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
Effingham High School performs in the medium-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
Effingham High School performs in the medium-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
Fans hold up hearts to support Effingham High School in the medium-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
Normal West performs during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
Normal West performs during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
Pontiac High School performs in the small-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
Pontiac High School performs in the small-sized team division during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
University High School gets ready for the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round Performance on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
University High School performs during the Cheerleading Preliminary Round on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
University High School performs during the Competitive Cheerleading Preliminary Round Performance on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
