Flick Fact: The only B-N street named after three people?

Question: Dozens, maybe more than 100, streets in Bloomington-Normal are named after one person, but can you name the only street named after three people?

Answer: It’s Willedrob Road, on Bloomington’s east side, just off Four Seasons Road, between Oakland Avenue and Lincoln Street. In an area developed in the 1970s by late B-N developer Bill Brady Sr., Willedrob is named after his three sons: Bill Jr., Ed and Robert (Bob) Brady.