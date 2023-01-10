 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: The only B-N street named after three people?

  • 0

Question: Dozens, maybe more than 100, streets in Bloomington-Normal are named after one person, but can you name the only street named after three people?

Answer: It’s Willedrob Road, on Bloomington’s east side, just off Four Seasons Road, between Oakland Avenue and Lincoln Street. In an area developed in the 1970s by late B-N developer Bill Brady Sr., Willedrob is named after his three sons: Bill Jr., Ed and Robert (Bob) Brady.

Awarded to a person or entity that made the biggest impact over the past year, The Pantagraph's "Newsmaker" title is going to a songwriter that brought the Twin Cities brightness.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News