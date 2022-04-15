 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The now-famous 52-year-old clip of Prince, with a local tie?

Question: Staffers at a Minneapolis TV station last week were going through archival film footage of a teachers strike there back in 1970 when they spotted an interview clip of an 11-year-old saying teachers should be paid more. The youth looked familiar and research revealed it was, in fact, late, great music icon Prince, then a fifth-grader. Can you name the reporter who uncovered the classic film snippet that since has gone viral worldwide?

Answer: It was Jeff Wagner, a 2009 Illinois State University grad who was heavily involved with TV-10, the university’s TV outlet, before moving on to WCIA in Champaign and today WCCO in Minneapolis. That’s where he is a news reporter/anchor. (Thanks to John Poling and Laura Trendle Polus for the fact.)

 

 

 

