Flick Fact: The NFL’s groundbreaking Black star 100 years ago...

Question: Pro football ended yet another season last Sunday, exactly 100 years after a man named Duke Slater became the very first Black lineman in the NFL, a University of Iowa graduate who after a 10-year NFL career then also earned his law degree and became only the second Black judge in Chicago and Cook County Municipal Court. Where was Slater from?

Answer: Son of a Methodist minister, he was born and bred in Normal. A century after a groundbreaking career — both in football and in his career after that — Slater was finally elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020. (Thanks to Timothy Hines of Bloomington for the fact.)

 

