Flick Fact: The mystery at the bottom of Clinton Lake?

Question: The body of water at Clinton’s nuclear generating power plant — today known as Clinton Lake — is a 4,900-acre reservoir built in the 1970s as a cooling source for the nuclear generators. When dug, it filled up with water so fast, what is allegedly at the bottom of the 48-foot-deep lake?

Answer: Legend has it, one of the bulldozers that helped dig the hole is still at the bottom of the lake.

 

 

 

