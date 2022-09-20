Flick Fact: The music/TV star who grew up loving Lucca Grill?

Question: Back in 1967, when there were only three major TV channels and the “Ed Sullivan Show” on CBS commanded a huge share on Sunday nights, a band called “Spanky & Our Gang” appeared and was such a success it was invited back, all of which led to a huge round of applause at a legendary Bloomington pub. Do you know why? Answer: Elaine “Spanky” McFarlane was lead singer of “Spanky & Our Gang” (later of the Mamas and the Papas). She also was a 1960 graduate of Trinity (today’s Central Catholic) High School and the foster daughter of the late, great John Baldini, a founder of Lucca Grill downtown. Now 80, McFarlane lives in California and in 2007 appeared at the Coliseum downtown, as an opening act to comedian Don Rickles.
Photos: Old-Time Music jam in downtown Bloomington
The Old-Time Music group gets together every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to play on the steps of the McLean County Museum of History. They welcome anyone with any type of instrument to join them. The genre of music they play is called "old-time," focused on music from the Appalachia region and played on acoustic instruments, with a combination of fiddle, banjo, guitar and mandolin.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Dave Kuntz enjoys playing on Tuesday at the McLean County Museum of History.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Kevin Thompson plays his guitar on Tuesday at the McLean County Museum of History.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Dave Kuntz, front, and Mike Julien play on Tuesday at the McLean County Museum of History.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Mike Julien enjoys his time playing old-time music on Tuesday.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Alan Langrall plays a fiddle on Tuesday during a get-together to play music at the McLean County Museum of History.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Diane Cosentino enjoys the weather and claps after a song on Tuesday outside the McLean County Museum of History.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cecilia Millane plays her banjo on Tuesday at the McLean County Museum of History.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
The Old-Time Music group on the steps of the McLean County Museum of History.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
The Old-Time Music group on the steps of the McLean County Museum of History.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
