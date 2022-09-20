 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: The music/TV star who grew up loving Lucca Grill?

  • 0

Question: Back in 1967, when there were only three major TV channels and the “Ed Sullivan Show” on CBS commanded a huge share on Sunday nights, a band called “Spanky & Our Gang” appeared and was such a success it was invited back, all of which led to a huge round of applause at a legendary Bloomington pub. Do you know why?

Answer: Elaine “Spanky” McFarlane was lead singer of “Spanky & Our Gang” (later of the Mamas and the Papas). She also was a 1960 graduate of Trinity (today’s Central Catholic) High School and the foster daughter of the late, great John Baldini, a founder of Lucca Grill downtown. Now 80, McFarlane lives in California and in 2007 appeared at the Coliseum downtown, as an opening act to comedian Don Rickles.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News