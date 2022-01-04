Flick Fact: The movie moment that stars two famous B-N alums?

 Skip to main content
Question: A climactic final scene in the 2008 award-winning movie by the Coen brothers — “Burn After Reading” — features two actors who a few decades earlier you might have seen wandering the streets of Bloomington-Normal. Can you name them?

Answer: The movie, a comedy about what can happen when something originally pointless can blossom and spiral out of control, is capped when a character played by John Malkovich, 68, an Illinois State University grad, confronts and kills Richard Jenkins, 74, an Illinois Wesleyan grad.

 

