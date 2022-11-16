Flick Fact: The movie history quirk that involves ISU and IWU?

Question: In the 1998 movie “Snake Eyes” that stars Nicholas Cage, actor Gary Sinise (married to actress Moira Harris of Pontiac, after they met at Illinois State University) plays a villain named Kevin Dunn and quirkily made what critics believe to be Hollywood movie history. Do you know how and what is especially ironic about that in Bloomington-Normal?

Answer: Also starring in “Snake Eyes” is actor Kevin Dunn, an Illinois Wesleyan graduate. It is believed to be the only time an actor has played opposite a movie character who has his own real-life name. Today, both prominent actors in movies and TV, Dunn, 66, and Sinise, 67, were acquaintances back in the mid-1970s while both lived within blocks of each other in B-N.