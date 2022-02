Question: One of the all-time classic movies that will no doubt be repeated again today is “Groundhog Day,” starring Bill Murray and Andie McDowell, a movie thought to be shot in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, where Groundhog Day is annually celebrated. But can you name the Illinois town where it actually was filmed? (1) Woodstock; (2) Quincy; (3) Lawrenceville; (4) Galesburg.