Question: Maui Jim Sunglasses, considered to be among the Cadillac of sunglasses, are naturally made in Maui of the Hawaiian Islands, right?

Answer: Nope. It’s Peoria. The sunglasses initially were created to combat the intense sun of Maui in the Hawaiian Islands. But in 1994, the Maui company enlisted RLI Vision Corp. of Peoria to make and become the mainland base of Maui Jim Sunglasses. Since then, the company has become one of the most successful sunglasses makers on the planet.