Question: At the storied Funks Grove Chapel in Funks Grove, nestled among the 1,000 acres of upland timber, site of dozens of weddings each year and now incredibly 157 years old, especially noticeable is that the church has two front doors. Why is that?
Answer: Welcome to the difference in times. When built in 1864-65, women were not allowed to enter a church in the same door as men. So women had a separate door. In keeping with history and its times, the Funks Grove Chapel still also has a pew divider, to segregate the women from the men.
