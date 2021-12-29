Flick Fact: The most popular street name in Illinois?

Question: Think you live on the most popular name for a street in Illinois? Then you live on which of the following streets? (1) Walnut; (2) Washington; (3) Pine; (4) Maple; (5) Park; (6) Lincoln?

Answer: You live on (6) Lincoln. In the Land of Lincoln, it is the most popular name for a street, according to the Illinois Department of Tourism. Washington, Maple and Park are next.