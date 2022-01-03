Flick Fact: The most popular last name in Illinois prisons?

Question: What’s the most popular last name among inmates in Illinois prisons?
Answer: At last count, of the 39,878 incarcerated in Illinois prisons, nearly 9% — or about 3,500 — had a last name of Williams.
Collection: Pantagraph photos of the year 2021
