Question: The top five fast-food restaurants in Illinois, according to a 2023 survey at cheapism.com, are, in order, Wendy’s, Burger King, McDonald's, Taco Bell and Subway. Do you think that’s true in Bloomington-Normal? Answer: It isn’t if you go by numbers of restaurants. In B-N, there are 12 Subways, nine McDonald's, three Taco Bells and Burger Kings and also “only” three Wendy’s.
The lake waters were just about freezing cold Saturday morning — but that didn't stop hundreds from taking the plunge to raise $130,000 for an Illinois nonprofit.
Brendan Denison
Hundreds fill up on Kiwanis pancake breakfast in Bloomington
Clinton's Jennifer Randol, left, on Saturday hands a plate of pancakes to 7-year-old Isabella Dundov, lower middle, as her 4-year-old brother, Connor Dundov, looks on. Also attending the Bloomington Kiwanis Pancake Day in Bloomington was the children's mother, Missy Dundov, above right, and family friend Christie Rabideau, of Normal. The Dundovs are Bloomington residents.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cary Myers, 7, passes a carton of milk while dining Saturday at the Bloomington Kiwanis Pancake Day in Bloomington. To his left is his grandmother Sue Merrick, 67, of Normal. Myers' father, Josh Myers, said Cary took his first bite of "real food" at a previous Pancake Day event.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Pictured from left at the Saturday Bloomington Kiwanis Pancake Day event are Chloe Myers, 2, with her mother Cathy Myers, her brother Clark Myers, 5, her and her father Josh Myers.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGPRAGH
Volunteering at the Bloomington Kiwanis Pancake Day on Saturday, from left, are Bob Bahnsen, and married couple Jenna and Bryan Crabtree. All are of Normal.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
