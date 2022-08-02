 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The most popular dog breed in McLean County?

Question: Can you name the kind of dog that more people in McLean County have than any other breed? (1) terrier; (2) Labrador retriever; (3) pit bull; (4) beagle.

Answer: According to McLean County health department records, there are more (2) Labrador retrievers in homes than any other breed.

 

 

 

 

 

 

