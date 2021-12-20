Flick Fact: The most popular dog and cat names in 2021?

Question: Apparently gone are the longtime favorite names for your dog, like Lady, Lucky and Jake, or for your cat, Ruby, Oliver and Felix. Can you name the most popular dog and cat names for 2021?
Answer: According to Trupanian, a company that offers medical insurance for your dog and cat, after a scour of its 650,000 insured pets, the 10 most popular dog names for 2021 are Bella, Luna, Charlie, Lucy, Max, Daisy, Bailey, Cooper, Molly and Lola. For cats, the top 10 are Luna, Milo, Oliver, Leo, Loki, Bella, Charlie, Willow, Lucy and Simba.