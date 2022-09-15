Flick Fact: The most dramatic jury duty happening ever?

Question: Jury duty is something everyone of voting status potentially faces, but perhaps no one has had a more dramatic moment of jury service than Doug Dossey, a Eureka High School graduate. Do you know why and what happened?

Answer: Doug Dossey was doing jury duty in New York City when on a jury break he stepped outside. That's when 21 years ago this month — on Sept. 11, 2001 — Dossey stepped out to witness world history as the World Trade Center towers went down. These days a hedge fund manager in California, he's also the son of John Dossey, a retired chairman of the math department at Illinois State University. (Thanks to Sam Harrod III of Eureka for the fact.)