Flick Fact: The most devastating tornado ever in Central Illinois?

Question: It’s tornado season again. Has an F5 tornado on the F1 through F5 Fujita Scale ever torn through Central Illinois?

Answer: There was an F4 that ravaged Washington in November 2013 and an F3 leveled Wapella, just south of Bloomington, in May 1968. But a March 1942 tornado that raked Lacon, 20 miles northeast of Peoria, is believed to be the only F5 (winds between 261 and 318 mph) to ever touch down in Central Illinois.