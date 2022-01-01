 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick alert top story

Flick Fact: The most amazing way to build a new home here?

  • 0

Question: Just after World War II, you didn’t necessarily call a construction company or contractor to build your home in Bloomington-Normal. Other than a telephone book, can you name what other popular book residents reached for when readying to build a home?

Answer: The Sears, Roebuck & Co. catalog. Or you could go right to the store. In 1946, as an example, the Sears in downtown Bloomington offered the ready-to-erect “Homart” cottage for $1,740 in cash.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News