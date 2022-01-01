Flick Fact: The most amazing way to build a new home here?

Question: Just after World War II, you didn’t necessarily call a construction company or contractor to build your home in Bloomington-Normal. Other than a telephone book, can you name what other popular book residents reached for when readying to build a home?
Answer: The Sears, Roebuck & Co. catalog. Or you could go right to the store. In 1946, as an example, the Sears in downtown Bloomington offered the ready-to-erect “Homart” cottage for $1,740 in cash.
Collection: Pantagraph photos of the year 2021
