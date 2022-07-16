Flick Fact: The most amazing fact about Central Illinois corn?

Question: Between July 10 and 20, with good moisture and sunshine, corn in Central Illinois grows how much a day?
Answer: Incredibly, between 3 to 4 inches PER DAY. That’s according to Illinois AgriNews. It is one of the fastest growth spurts of any being on the planet, superseded only by bamboo and sugar cane. Corn is a grass, by the way.
