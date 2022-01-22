 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The Missouri Valley Conference? Ha!

Question: With Murray State set to become the latest member of the Missouri Valley Conference, how many of the conference's schools are located in the actual Missouri Valley/Missouri River watershed?

Answer: None. Despite the fact the Missouri is the longest river in North America, with a watershed encompassing some 500,000 square miles and parts of 10 states and two Canadian provinces, not one of the Missouri Valley's 10 current schools — or two newcomers next season, Murray State and Belmont — reside within the Missouri Valley. (Thanks to Bill Kemp, librarian at the McLean County Museum of History, for the fact.)

 

