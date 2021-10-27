 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: The McLean County area famous for all of its original ‘Bens’?

Question: Benjamin Elementary is a Unit 5 school in far-east Bloomington, along Ireland Grove Road near Towanda Barnes Road, named after a longtime, legendary McLean County family that once farmed in that area. Can you name the town not far from the school?

Answer: What else? It’s Bentown, originally known as Benjaminville. It had a lot of Benjamins. Today, there is even a road sign along Towanda Barnes Road on the east side of Central Illinois Regional Airport that points the way to … “Bentown.”

