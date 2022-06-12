 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The many firsts that occurred in Bloomington?

Question: Bloomington is the birthplace of which of the following? (1) the picture postcard; (2) Steak 'n Shake; (3) the world's largest auto insurer; (4) Florida Sen. Rick Scott; (5) someone being photographed "giving the finger."

Answer: It's all of those. As for No. 5, it was Sports Illustrated magazine that recently wrote: "Bloomington, Illinois' Charles 'Old Hoss' Radbourn, in an 1886 team picture of the Boston Beaneaters pro baseball team, furnished the first photographic evidence of a human extending a middle finger as a symbolic gesture."

 

 

 

 

