 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick alert top story

Flick Fact: The man who did more “than anyone else on the face of Earth..."

  • 0

Question: True or false? Kenney, a village of 326 people near Clinton, is the childhood home of the man Time magazine in 1954 called “the man who has done more than anyone else to change the face of the Earth.”

Answer: That’s true. Harry Morrison was co-founder of Morrison-Knudsen, one of the world's largest contracting firms. Under his direction, the company built the gigantic Hoover Dam on the Colorado River, and also major parts of the Grand Coulee Dam and St. Lawrence Seaway. And for Morrison it all began in Kenney after being raised and schooled there. He died at age 86 in 1971. (Thanks to Roger Hughes of Normal.)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News