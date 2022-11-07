 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The major Bloomington streets you’ve never heard of?

Question: Street names can change, including major ones. For instance, there’s a great chance you’ll drive on Worrell, Major, Stevenson, Clay and/or Davis streets in Bloomington today, even if you didn’t know it. Do you know their names today?

Answer: Olive Street is formerly Worrell Street. Grove Street is formerly Stevenson Street; Oakland Avenue used to be Clay; Allin Street is formerly Major; and Mercer Avenue used to be Davis.

