 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: The major B-N road that once was just a factory entrance?

  • 0

Question: Can you name the major east-west thoroughfare in Bloomington that 60 years ago was nothing more than an access entrance to a new factory?

Answer: It is General Electric (GE) Road, today a heavily traveled, four-lane byway that stretches all the way east from Veterans Parkway to Towanda-Barnes Road. In the 1950s into the ‘60s, however, it was nothing more than an entryway off Belt Line Road to a new GE factory. Developers so never envisioned it being any more than an access road to the factory, they simply called it GE Road, instead of a further extension of East Vernon Avenue. And the rest is history.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News