Flick Fact: The major B-N road that once was just a factory entrance?

Question: Can you name the major east-west thoroughfare in Bloomington that 60 years ago was nothing more than an access entrance to a new factory?

Answer: It is General Electric (GE) Road, today a heavily traveled, four-lane byway that stretches all the way east from Veterans Parkway to Towanda-Barnes Road. In the 1950s into the ‘60s, however, it was nothing more than an entryway off Belt Line Road to a new GE factory. Developers so never envisioned it being any more than an access road to the factory, they simply called it GE Road, instead of a further extension of East Vernon Avenue. And the rest is history.