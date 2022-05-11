 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The live album that was really live in B-N?

Question: The rock 'n' roll album "Plays Live" by British rock star Peter Gabriel turns 40 this spring. Can you name where some of the music for the live album was recorded?

Answer: Try Illinois State University’s Braden Auditorium.

 

 

 

