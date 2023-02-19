Question: Such movie classics as "Caddyshack,” “The Firm,” “Tin Cup” and “The Jerk” all feature what unique product made in McLean County?

Answer: They all had a scene that included a specialized golf cart created at a downtown Cooksville business — Elmco — owned and founded by Elmo Meiners, an Anchor farmer who in his free time made custom golf carts that became very famous. Meiners passed in 2009 at age 95.