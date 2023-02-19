Question: Such movie classics as "Caddyshack,” “The Firm,” “Tin Cup” and “The Jerk” all feature what unique product made in McLean County?
Answer: They all had a scene that included a specialized golf cart created at a downtown Cooksville business — Elmco — owned and founded by Elmo Meiners, an Anchor farmer who in his free time made custom golf carts that became very famous. Meiners passed in 2009 at age 95.
Blue Valentine
Charla Bond-Jones, Michael Powe
James Joyner (front) and the Sigmas and Zetas making their entrance
Michelle and Maurice Gibbs
Master of Ceremonies Reland Carter, Brad Brooks
Dee Brooks, Chevalier Barnes, Alicia Hooker
Venita Anderson , Renee Cohill
Rev. Lyndetta Alsberry, Charles Alsberry , Elaine Hill
James and Latonya Lovelace, Amanda Jackson, Yolanda Power, Stacy Randle