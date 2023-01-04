 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The little-known fact about that `freshness seal’ on your products?

Question: Next time you encounter that “freshness seal” topper on a container of parmesan cheese, or new jar of powdered coffee creamer, or that foiled “tamper-proof” seal on a bottle of aspirin, what Central Illinois town might come to mind?

Answer: It’s Forrest, the Livingston County town of 1,200 where Selig Sealing Products created the “freshness seal.”

