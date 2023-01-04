Flick Fact: The little-known fact about that `freshness seal’ on your products?

Question: Next time you encounter that “freshness seal” topper on a container of parmesan cheese, or new jar of powdered coffee creamer, or that foiled “tamper-proof” seal on a bottle of aspirin, what Central Illinois town might come to mind? Answer: It’s Forrest, the Livingston County town of 1,200 where Selig Sealing Products created the “freshness seal.”
Photos: 50 years of Bloomington's Ozark House restaurant
November 1972
This ad for the grand opening of Ozark House restaurant appeared in the Nov. 2, 1972, edition of The Pantagraph.
PANTAGRAPH ARCHIVES
December 1972
This ad for the Ozark House's New Year's Eve menu appeared in the Dec. 24, 1972, edition of The Pantagraph.
PANTAGRAPH ARCHIVES
January 1998
In this photo published Jan. 26, 1998, Sandy Burris pours coffee for longtime customers Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Fowler, foreground, and James and Donna Bond. The four come every Tuesday for the chicken special.
DANA L. HOBACK, THE PANTAGRAPH
December 2003
In this December 2003 file photo, Patrick Boylan speaks with his mother Helen as they await their meal at The Ozark House in Bloomington.
JOSH RITCHIE, THE PANTAGRAPH
December 2003
Shown in a December 2003 file photo, the Ozark House specialty includes baby back ribs, center, and fresh baked bread, a baked potato, potatoes au gratin and a house salad.
JOSH RITCHIE, THE PANTAGRAPH
December 2003
The Ozark House, along McGregor Street in Bloomington, is shown in this December 2003 file photo.
JOSH RITCHIE, THE PANTAGRAPH
May 2007
The Ozark House exterior is shown in May 2007.
B MOSHER, THE PANTAGRAPH
May 2007
Ozark House Bartender Jody Eyre pours a couple cocktails at the bar in Bloomington on May 8, 2007.
B MOSHER, THE PANTAGRAPH
May 2007
From left to right Tim Tilton, Vicki Tilton, Bethany Cottrell, and Denise Grazar, all from Bloomington, dig into the full slab of baby back ribs, baked beans, and grilled vegetables at their cozy corner booth at the Ozark House in Bloomington, on May 8, 2007.
B MOSHER, THE PANTAGRAPH
August 2014
Lueas Ramirez of Peoria positions a ladder while caulking wood walls on the exterior of the Ozark House Restaurant, 704 McGregor Street, Bloomington on Thursday, August 28, 2014.
STEVE SMEDLEY, the pantagraph
April 2015
Jeremy Ketter, Alexis Wills and Ken Folks, all of Bloomington, admire more than 30 Chevrolet Corvettes that cruised into Bloomington for a banquet at the Ozark House on April 26, 2015. The cars were driven by members of the Corvette Club of Illinois, based in Champaign.
DAVID PROEBER
