Flick Fact: The little-known B-N legacy of a hugely popular candy bar?

Question: Bloomington’s Adlai Stevenson I was in the 1890s U.S. vice president under Grover Cleveland, a president largely forgotten. But that’s not the case with his young daughter, Ruth, who remains very popular, maybe even in your own home. Do you know how?
Answer: Ruth Cleveland contracted diphtheria when a child and died only five days later, causing such a national sensation, the Curtiss Candy Co. named its candy bar in her honor, Baby Ruth.
4 creative ways to deal with all those Thanksgiving leftovers
If you aren't in the mood for plain reheated turkey, try turning your leftovers into a bowl of pozole or an elevated grilled cheese.
Give leftover turkey new life with these delicious stuffed potatoes. A drizzle of homemade honey-mustard dressing soaks into the hot potatoes, adding tons of flavor.
This sandwich is amazingly easy to whip up and definitely a crowd pleaser — perfect for post-Thanksgiving guests. I think these taste best with a little leftover bubbly and plenty of napkins.
Thanksgiving leftovers can be assembled into a traditional pozole. Crisp corn tostadas or tortilla chips, broken into the finished soup, add another lovely corn flavor to this bowl of goodness.
Homemade stock will improve any soup, sauce and dish you use it in. While there are plenty of decent canned and boxed stocks and broth, nothing compares to the flavor of homemade.