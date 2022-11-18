 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The library books that get stolen the most?

Question: A new definition of irony: Can you name one of the most often stolen books from public libraries in America?

Answer: The “Guinness Book of World Records” holds the record for being the book most often stolen from public libraries. (Thanks to Sam Harrod of Eureka for the fact.) Interestingly, reports one library employee in Bloomington, the Bible is right up there for being “stolen” as well.

