Flick Fact: The latest Bloomington-Normal resident to become a TV star?

Question: "Chicago Fire" is a popular program on NBC that these days also has a face many in Bloomington-Normal might recognize. Do you know who that is?

Answer: BloNo has spawned yet another star: Katelynn Shennett, a 2015 graduate of Normal Community High, who has a recurring role on "Chicago Fire" that started last season and has broadened this season. "Chicago Fire" airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m.

